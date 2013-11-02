

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Davis Cupper Samir has earned the honour of being selected into elite 32 draw of grand slam event of varsity tennis by USTA/ITA committee national Inter-collegiate Indoor Championships Flushing Meadows New York and US Open starting from November 7 to 10. Talking to The Nation on Friday, Tayyab Iftikhar, father of Samir, said: “Samir’s exceptional performances in the recent university events helped him get selected to represent his university in the prestigious event.” Hosted by Columbia University, the event features a 32-player singles draw and a 20-team doubles draw for men and women. Samir as per record is only player after Haroon Rahim and Zulifiqar Rahim since 1960s to play this elite tournament, Tayyab concluded.–Staff Reporter