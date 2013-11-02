ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Davis Cupper Samir has earned the honour of being selected into elite 32 draw of grand slam event of varsity tennis by USTA/ITA committee national Inter-collegiate Indoor Championships Flushing Meadows New York and US Open starting from November 7 to 10. Talking to The Nation on Friday, Tayyab Iftikhar, father of Samir, said: “Samir’s exceptional performances in the recent university events helped him get selected to represent his university in the prestigious event.” Hosted by Columbia University, the event features a 32-player singles draw and a 20-team doubles draw for men and women. Samir as per record is only player after Haroon Rahim and Zulifiqar Rahim since 1960s to play this elite tournament, Tayyab concluded.–Staff Reporter
Samir keeps green flag high in USA
