SHOAIB MIRZA

LAHORE - A prominent worker of the Pakistan movement and founder of the Pakistan Girl Guides Association Khursheed Niazi passed away on Saturday.

She was laid to rest in her ancestral graveyard in Mianwali in the afternoon.

Born in 1922, Khursheed played an important role in activating the Girls Guide Association. She also used to regularly take part in all programmes of Nazaria Pakistan Trust (NPT) and Monthly Phool. Despite her old age, she used to take part in welfare activities. Being a close friend of the mother of the nation, Fatima Jinnah, Khursheed disseminated the two nation theory and worked hard for communicating the ideology.

NPT Chairman and former president Rafique Tarrar, Dr Rafique Ahmad, Col (retd) Jamshed Ahmad Tareen, Mian Farooq Altaf and NPT Secretary Shahid Rasheed also expressed their deep sorrow on her demise.