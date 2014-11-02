islamabad - Dr Shireen Mazari, central information secretary Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), Saturday said the success of the sit-in was showing positive impact, as it pushed the government to take back some of its exploitative policies.

In a statement, she said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan had consistently demanded POL prices be brought down in view of fall in world prices. Mazari said even now the government had not reduced the oil price to match the global fall in price. She reminded that Chairman Khan had demanded the petrol price be reduced by Rs 15 not Rs 9.

Mazari also said that PTI’s assertion that the government had done deliberate over-billing in electricity bills had also proven to be correct with audit firms reporting 31 per cent over-billing in electricity bills. Under PTI’s pressure the government is considering paying back consumers but so far it has not moved on it. The PTI also has a case in the IHC on this issue.

Mazari said clearly the PTI Azadi sit-in was showing positive results for the nation already by putting pressure on the government on behalf of the exploited people of Pakistan.

She concluded that those were all tactical victories for PTI and the people of Pakistan but the strategic victory against corruption and exploitation would come with a complete exposure of rigging, PM’s resignation and holding of fresh elections.