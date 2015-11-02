LAHORE - Provincial Secretary Environment Iqbal Muhammad Chauhan has said that people from all walks of life will have to play their role for eradication of dengue.

He directed all district officers of the province to accelerate anti-dengue activities on a emergency basis and ensure regular checking of tyre shops, junkyards, godowns, nurseries and under construction buildings in their respective areas.

While presiding over a special meeting on dengue at his office, Chauhan directed the officers to pay special attention to Multan and Rawalpindi as most of dengue cases were being reported there. He said that the anti-dengue squads should utilize all their energies for controlling the dengue.

He warned owners and contractors of under-construction buildings to dispose of stored water every day so that the dengue larva could not breed.