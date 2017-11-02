KARACHI : Director General (DG) Rangers Sindh Major General Muhammad Saeed on Wednesday visited Fatima Jinnah Government School under the Zindagi Trust.

Renowned singer Shehzad Roy and school administration informed the DG about the type of education being imparted at the school.

The DG also inaugurated the mathematics and computer laboratory set up at the school in collaboration with Rangers.

“Educational institutions do character-building of the students as well,” said Major General Muhammad Saeed while speaking on the occasion.

“Students are a guarantee of bright future of the country,” he said, and added that this modern lab would improve the computer and mathematical skills of students.

The DG Rangers also appreciated the role of the Zindagi Trust and school administration.