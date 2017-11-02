MULTAN - As a thick layer of smog engulfed Multan on Wednesday, the district administration kicked off a big initiative to contain pollution, detaining 17 smoke-emitting vehicles and registering seven cases against different persons for burning trash.

It constituted a special task force containing officers from district administration, environment department and waste management company to launch action against those spreading pollution in Multan.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Farooq Dogar set up a picket at the entry point of Multan and seized 17 smoke-emitting vehicles. He also issued warning to the owners of many other vehicles. Similarly, the task force carried out surprise raids in different areas of the district and got registered cases against persons involved in spreading pollution.

Meanwhile, the DC said that the provincial government had launched a big initiative across the province to contain smog. He said that the citizens had to face eye infection besides other health complications due to the smog. He stressed adopting precautionary measures instead of getting frightened from it. He said that an awareness campaign had also been launched in the district.

IUB opens work at hostel projects

BAHAWALPUR - Islamia University of Bahawalpur Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaiser Mushtaq inaugurated the construction work of four hostels at Baghdadul Jadeed Campus.

Two hostels are funded by the Higher Education Commission while the other two are being constructed from the university’s own resources to be completed in 9 months. These will provide boarding facilities for 1,000 male and female students. On the occasion, Prof Dr Qaiser Mushtaq said that due to tremendous improvement in educational standards at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and extraordinary rise in university’s ranking, now thousands of candidates seek admission from across the country.

He said, “The University has planned to construct these four hostels immediately and more hostels will be added in near future. Similarly, hundreds of faculty members mostly PhDs have recently joined IUB, keeping in view, the university is presently constructing 76 housing units both for teaching and non-teaching staff.”