Share:

Rawalpindi - Ukraine has offered various sectors for possible joint ventures including energy, steel, and technology and Pakistani businessmen should capitalise on these opportunities, suggested Ambassador-designate to Ukraine Major General Zahid Mubashir Sheikh during his visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Thursday. Speaking to the business community, Mubashar Sheikh said that bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two countries demonstrates positive tendency to its intensification. The volume of trade between Ukraine and Pakistan amounted to 220 million US dollars, with export of goods amounting 164.4 million US dollars (43% increase compared to the same period of the last year) and import of goods amounting 56.6 million US dollars (19% to the same period of the last year) as of 2017, he informed.