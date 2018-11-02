Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - The Environment Protection Department on Thursday handed over 1,500 saplings to the officials of Education Department, Rescue 1122, and Health Department for their plantation.

Environment Department Assistant Director Farhat Abbas Kamuka and Inspector M Khan Khetran also met District Education Authority CEO Syed Toqeer Hussain. Rescue 1122 Safety Officer Basharat Hameed and DHQ Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Niaz Ahmed apprised them about the importance of tree plantation to create clean atmosphere.