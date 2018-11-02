Share:

LAHORE - More than 200,000 people from Pakistan and abroad reached Raiwind on Thursday to attend the three-day annual tableeghi ijtima.

The congregation started in the afternoon with the sermon of Maulana Nazar-ur-Rehman, amid elaborate security arrangements. The annual event will formally start today (Friday) after Fajar prayers with the message of Ameer Tableeghi Jamat Haji Abdul Wahab.

Maulana Nazar-ur-Rehman urged the faithful to follow the principles of Islam in letter and spirit and propagate its message throughout the world. He said that the purpose of all prophets was to convey message of the Almighty to the people. He said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) accomplished the great task of guiding the humanity. “Now it is up to the ummah to carry forward the great mission of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and convey the message of oneness of Allah and sunnah to the whole mankind”, he said. He said that the Almighty has descended the Holy Quran that provides solutions to all problems in the world. He said that life of the Holy prophet (PBUH) is the practical example of the injunctions of the Holy Quran. He said that life of the Holy Prophet is Aswa-e-Hasna for the entire ummah. Referring to the prevailing crises being faced by the Muslim ummah, he said that all this was due to deviation from the teaching of Islam and the sunnah of last Messenger of God (PBUH). He said that the ummah would continue to face the problem until or unless it follows the teaching of Islam and the sunnah in letter and spirit.

“It is necessary for every Muslim to live life according to the teaching of Islam and sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and take up the mission of conveying message of Allah to the humanity. The God will improve our life in the world and hereafter”, he said.

Sermon of Maulana Ibrahim after maghrib prayers was the last event of the day.

Four sessions will be held on Friday and Saturday after the prayers which will be addressed by prominent religious scholars.

On Friday, Maulana Abdul Rehman Bambai will deliver sermon after fajar prayers, Maulana Tariq Jamil after Juma prayers and Maulana Yaqoob after asr prayers.

On Saturday, Maulana Muhammad Ismail will deliver sermon after fajar prayers, Maulana Muhammad Jamil after zuhar prayers, Maulana Zubair-ul-Hassan after asr prayers and Maulana Muhammad Ahmed Bahawalpuri after maghrib prayers.

Maulana Khursheed will deliver sermon in the last session on Sunday after the morning prayers. The congregation will conclude at noon with dua from Maulana Ibrahim. Haji Abdul Wahab will neither deliver sermon nor lead dua due to his illness.