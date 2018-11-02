Share:

SUKKUR - As many as 40 cases of corruption include 35 of revenue department while five of police department were presented in the Anti-Corruption Committee-II Sukkur.

Sukkur Commissioner Anti-Corruption Committee-II Sukkur Chairman Rafiq Ahmed Buriro presided of the meeting of Anti-Corruption Committee-II Sukkur in the conference room of his office on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director, Anti-Corruption Mir Nadir Ali Abro, Assistant Director and officers of concerned departments as well as inquiry officers.

After hearing the cases, the chairman issued directives for registration of 13 cases while re-inquiry/scrutiny of eight cases. The committee issued directives for department-wise action of 15 cases and closed four cases due to incomplete evidences.

The chairman directed the investigation officers of the Anti-Corruption Department for making the inquiry process transparent so that justice could be provided and no any punishment is awarded to any innocent person.

He also directed that the cases may be submitted after conduct of complete investigation transparently along with authentic evidences so that stern action could be taken against those involved in corruption.

The commissioner also directed the revenue officers for special care of deceased quota and the women so that nobody could usurp their due rights and maintain revenue record properly.

SHUTTER DOWN STRIKE

A shutter down strike was observed in Sukkur on Thursday in reaction against the decision of Supreme Court Aasia.

All shops in the main bazars, markets, trading and shopping centres Sukkur including Shahi Bazar, Sarafa Bazar, Dhak Road, Barrage Road, Anaj Bazar, Bagh Hayat Ali Shah, Pan Mandi, Station Road, Hussaini Road, Race Course Road, Shikarpur Road, Clock Tower, Miani Road, Katti Bazar, Shaheed Ganj and others were remained closed completely while no trade and business activities took place.