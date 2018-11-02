Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Industry and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Thursday said that an action plan had been finalised by the provincial government to create large-scale job opportunities in the province.

Talking to a delegation of party workers at his office here, he regretted that former rulers did nothing for welfare of the people. They only looted national wealth and wasted resources over the cosmetic projects, he added.

The minister said that due to wrong priorities of the previous government, the Punjab province was burdened with heavy debts and hence financial crisis.

Mian Aslam said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in serving masses and the government was launching such welfare projects which would help create ease in lives of deprived people.

Managing Director Investment Reforms Unit, Planning and Development (P&D) Department, Chief Operating Officer (COO) TEVTA and CO Model Bazaar also met the provincial minister.

The meeting discussed the welfare projects, training programmes of TEVTA and issues related to model bazaars.

The provincial minister said that the plunderers of national wealth fooled the nation through cosmetic projects.

He said that the incumbent government had evolved an effective action plan for creating job opportunities.

“Our government will bring the province out of financial crisis by promoting trader activities and industry. Industrial sector will be strengthened by promoting SME Support Programme, ease to doing business and enhancing public-private partnership,” added the minister.

He said that the SME Support Programme was being initiated with the collaboration of Punjab Small Industries Corporation, which would help generate countless job opportunities.

He said that a big part of the country’s population consisted of youth and the government was launching a soft loan programme to join the youth in the journey to progress of the country. Steps were being taken rapidly for establishing new technical universities and to revise outdated curriculum of technical education, he concluded.