LOS ANGELES:- Amber Heard loved her role in ‘Aquaman’ and hopes she gets to work with other female DC Comics superheroes in the future. The 32-year-old actress plays Mera, the daughter of King Nereus, in ‘Aquaman’, and she’s hoping she’ll get the chance to share screen time with the likes of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in future DC Cinematic Universe movies. She said: ‘’There’s so much room for all of the badass, kickass, never-before-seen and undiscovered... We’re just talking about two superheroes that happen to be women, that means there’s so much room for so many more characters.–CM

Amber Heard loved her role in ‘Aquaman’ and hopes she gets to work with other female DC Comics superheroes in the future.

The 32-year-old actress plays Mera, the daughter of King Nereus, in ‘Aquaman’, and she’s hoping she’ll get the chance to share screen time with the likes of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in future DC Cinematic Universe movies.

She said: ‘’There’s so much room for all of the badass, kickass, never-before-seen and undiscovered... We’re just talking about two superheroes that happen to be women, that means there’s so much room for so many more characters.

‘’There’s definitely a demand for it. So we just need to keep yelling for it.

‘’There’s a lot of room for shared time. Shared screen. Shared pages with so many versions of kickass females out there. It’s about time we have more.’’

Amber didn’t expect a superhero movie would resonate with her ‘’core principles’’ until the role of a ‘’badass warrior queen’’ was pitched to her.

She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: ‘’They had me at sword and a crown. Zack Snyder and I spoke on the phone and I didn’t really think a comic book [film] would be something that would be appropriate for me.

‘’I didn’t really... knowing nothing about the comic book world, knowing nothing about the universe, I didn’t really have any reason to feel like that would resonate with my sensibilities or my core principles.

‘’I had a limited experience, limited exposure to women in that world and then... he explained this badass, kickass warrior queen to me and I thought, again, sword and a crown? OK!’’

And Amber was delighted with her first encounter with her character, who joins Aquaman (Jason Momoa) to help keep the peace between the seven seas and the surface world.

