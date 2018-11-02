Share:

Former the fisherman used differ kinds of nets for catching fish but now a new net came in form which has small holes and considerd to be a dangerous net, for it catch any fish when they across it. These nets are beeing import from Khorea, Japan and Taiwan to Pakistan and some Pakistan is making herself in Karachi. So because of this cruel net the generation of the fish is beeing completely destroy. According to fishermen they can’t found fish that much as they caught former and said if this should be continue like so then no doubt to say that the generation of fish get finish. So the majority of the people of province Balochistan are feeding in ocean, if this poison net can be the cause of lacking job in the cost areas of Balochistan then why the Government is not taking any action against it.

WAHEED WAHID,

Kech, October 20.