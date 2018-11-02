Share:

ZHUHAI - Australia’s Ashleigh Barty beat an out-of-sorts French number one Caroline Garcia to keep her semi-final hopes alive at the WTA Elite Trophy on Thursday. Ninth seed Barty broke Garcia once in each set to win 6-3, 6-4 in one hour and 16 minutes in Zhuhai. Garcia, 25, was crowned champion in Tianjin in October, but she was unable to bring that form into her opening match at the Hengqin International Tennis Center. Barty, 22, kept her focus to take her first win at this year’s tournament after losing her opening round-robin match against Aryna Sabalenka on Tuesday. Barty now has to wait for the outcome of Garcia and Sabalenka’s match. The Elite Trophy features 12 players ranked roughly from nine to 20. This year’s total prize money is $2.35 million across the singles and doubles tournaments.