Share:

China's President Xi Jinping (L) and El Salvador's President Salvador Sanchez Ceren inspect Chinese honour guards during a welcome ceremony in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

China's President Xi Jinping (R) and El Salvador's President Salvador Sanchez Ceren prepare to inspect Chinese honour guards during a welcome ceremony in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

China's President Xi Jinping (R) talks with El Salvador's President Salvador Sanchez Ceren (L) as they prepare to inspect Chinese honour guards during a welcome ceremony in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

China's President Xi Jinping (R) and El Salvador's President Salvador Sanchez Ceren (front L) prepare to inspect Chinese honour guards during a welcome ceremony in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing