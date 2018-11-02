Share:

ISLAMABAD: Director of China Women’s University Ye Shuiping visited the APWA office and school in Islamabad to meet the voluntary workers of the organization. The visit was under the Chinese “Belt and Road” programme which aims at strengthening international exchanges, sharing experiences with participation of partner countries. The delegation was apprised on the functioning and activities of APWA and its role in empowering women. Director Ye Shiuping also visited the school and day-care centre run by APWA Islamabad, where he was greeted enthusiastically by the children. Ye Shuiping expressed the desire for cooperation in the field of women empowerment through exchange of visits and training programmes.–PR

