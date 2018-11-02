Share:

Islamabad - A single bench of the Islamabad High Court Thursday directed Commissioner Islamabad, Chairman Capital Development Authority and Director General Archeology to submit their reply in a petition moved against encroachments on the government land in Shah Allah Ditta, a historical place in the suburbs of the federal capital. The Bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued these directions in a petition moved by Advocate Absarul Haq Satti through his counsel Advocate Raja Saimul Haq Satti. He stated in the petition that the government has decided to preserve the archaeological beauty of Islamabad by approving a plan to protect the 2,400-years old caves. The remains of over 2,400-years old Buddhist era lying in the lap of Margalla Hills are a picture of neglect. He adopted that commercialisation would destroy the protected sites of Buddhist caves in the Margalla Hills if such activities are allowed with immunity in Shah Allah Ditta suburbs especially when terracing work and heavy machinery is present near the site. There are signs of a restaurant planned to be built on the hill right above the old caves. Therefore, he prayed to court to direct the concerned authorities to declare the Buddhist caves an ancient antiquity after due process of law and preserve them as per Antiquities Act 1975.