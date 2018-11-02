Share:

Islamabad - Federal ministry for education and professional training on Thursday announced the closure of all educational institutes amid the law and order situation in the city. The notification issued stated that “I am directed to inform that in view of emerging law and order situation in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), the educational institutions of ICT will remain closed on Friday the 2nd of November, 2018 to ensure the safety of the students”.

Joint Education Advisor (JEA) of the ministry in his statement said that all Educational institutions (under the administrative control of federal government) in Islamabad capital territory shall remain closed on November 2, 2018 Friday.

The association of the private schools had already announced the closure of the institutions until the situation is declared normal in the city.

Acting president private schools association Abdul Waheed Khan said that all private schools will also remain closed on Friday because of uncertain security situation in the city.