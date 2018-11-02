Share:

HAFIZABAD - Kisan Board central president Amanullah Chattha disapproved the ban on the burning of stubble of paddy crops on the pretext of preventing smog on Thursday.

During a media talk, he said that this restriction would badly affect the wheat sowing and its output would also be affected badly. He also expressed his resentment over increase in the prices of DAP and urea fertilizers by Rs500 per bag which, what he said, was beyond the reach of cultivators and would badly affect the wheat production. He further said that exorbitant rise in the oil, gas and electricity tariff, which, he said, was tantamount to economic murder of the cultivators.

He appealed to the government to withdraw the recent increase in oil, gas and electricity tariff and devise pro-cultivators policies to ensure raise their socio-economic conditions as well as to maximise food production. He warned that if timely steps were not taken to provide relief to the cultivators they would be constrained to resort to protest demonstration.

Traders robbed of Rs9.7m

A trader of Gujranwala was deprived of Rs9.7 million by three masked dacoits near Jurian village on Jurian-Interchange Link Road here the other night. The police registered a case against the accused, but failed to arrest them.

According to a police source, M Ishaq, son of M Ibrahim, a resident of Nowshera Road Gujranwala, was on the way to Sargodha along with his son Adil in a car No LFD-8501 the other night.

When he reached near Jurian village, three armed bandits intercepted him and snatched Rs97 lakh from him. After that, they managed their good escape. This is the biggest ever highway robbery committed in this district.

The dacoity and bike snatching incidents have been increased on this particular road due to negligence of the police, which has created panic among the commuters.

The locals have called upon the DPO to intensify patrolling on highways to create sense of security among the people.