ISLAMABAD - The fruits and vegetables exports from the country during first quarter of current financial year grew by 49.34 percent and 19.17 percent respectively as compared the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-September, 2018-19, about 130,747 metric tons of fruits worth $101.664 million were exported as compared to exports of 83,073 metric tons valuing $86.210 million, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. Meanwhile, 132,546 metric tons of vegetables worth $32.826 million were exported as against the exports of 81,413 metric tons valuing $27.546 million of same period last year. During the period under review, food group exports form the country grew by 16.93 percent as compared to exports of the corresponding period of last year as food commodities worth $885.774 million were exported as against $740.448 million of the same period of last year. On month on month basis, the exports of food group also increased by 31.25 percent in September, 2018 as compared to same month of last year.

The food commodities worth $297.231 million were exported as compared to $228.456 million of same month of last year.

In first quarter of current financial year, country earned $46.772 million by exporting about 15,130 metric tons of meat and meat products, which was stood at 12,226 metric tons valuing $44.719 million of same period of last year.

It may be recalled that during first quarter of current financial year, food group import into the country reduced by 10.31 percent and reached at $1.454 billion as compared to imports of $1.621 billion of the same period of last year.

