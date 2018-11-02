Share:

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of Germany’s leading companies, headed by Walter Linder, called on Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan here on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Secretary Power Division, Irfan Ali.

During the meeting, Omar Ayub Khan informed that the present government was endeavoring to overcome challenges of power sector through effective policy making and introducing advanced available technology.

In this regard, the establishment of intelligent grid system and installation of smart meters and ABC conductors are key initiatives which present government is determined to take soon, he added.

The minister also revealed that a mechanism was being evolved to display the list of projects ready for investment at portal of Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB).

The interested companies could be able to apply through this online system. This would insure transparency and convenience for the investors.

He also emphasized that the projects of alternative energy are given prime importance to meet energy needs through clean and sustainable resources.

In the meeting, German companies expressed their deep interest in various energy projects including projects of renewable energy and digitalization of distribution system.