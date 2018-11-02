Share:

SIALKOT - Some unknown accused forcibly kidnapped Rukhsana Bibi, daughter of local labourer M Amjad, at gunpoint from her house at Akbar-Satrah village, Daska tehsil on Thursday. Police have registered a case with no arrest.

On the other hand, an unemployed youth namely Haseeb Ali (25) committed suicide after hanging himself from a ceiling fan of his room in Malkhaanwala village, Sambrial tehsil.

Teacher called back

Sialkot Education Authority on Thursday cancelled previous announcement for holiday and called all the male and female teachers on their duties. Hundreds of government schools' teachers remained unable to reach their schools on time.

They had to travel long distances on foot due to continuous blockage of the main and link roads in the district. The teachers remained perturbed.

The teachers suffered from a great ordeal in reaching their schools for duty after being called on duties in hurry by the Sialkot Education Authority.