Share:

ISLAMABAD - Secretary Planning, Development and Reforms Zafar Hasan has said the government is focusing on export-oriented policies to boost up the country’s exports and put economy on growth trajectory.

He said this while talking to a German business delegation which, headed by Deputy Ambassador to Pakistan Jens Jokisch, called on him here. Members Planning Commission and senior officials of the ministry were also present in the meeting. The secretary said the present government was cognizant of issues plaguing the national economy and endeavoring to overcome challenges through effective economic policy making.

He said measures were being taken to enhance tax to GDP ratio. He apprised that security situation in the country had improved significantly over the past couple of years and Pakistan was fast emerging as an attractive destination for foreign investment.

He underlined that there were several potential areas where German companies could invest to mutual benefit of two countries.

He emphasized that the government was committed to enhance trade. ‘We are looking for trade and not aid’, the secretary said. He called for launching joint ventures in collaboration with local companies and transfer of technology especially related to hydropower generation.

He said the base of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was being expanded and it was open to third party participation under bilateral arrangement.

He said Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Export Promotion Zones (EPZs) under CPEC do not restrict participation by any other country on competitive bidding. ‘We would like German companies to invest in SEZ’s and EPZ’s under CPEC’, the secretary said.

The visiting delegation expressed interest in exploring avenues for potential economic cooperation in future between the two countries.