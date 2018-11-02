Share:

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi on Friday has said that the government is showing utmost restraint to resolve the prevailing law and order situation, in some pockets of various cities amicably.

Talking to the media outside Parliament House in Islamabad today, the minister said federal government's negotiating team and the Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar are in touch with the leadership of agitators and we hope there will soon be a positive progress.

In response to a query, he said the government does not want to exercise the option of using force to avoid any bloodshed but he also made it clear that writ of the state will be maintained at all costs.

Supreme Court has given a verdict in Asia Bibi blasphemy case after thorough examination and nobody should question the judgment of the top court, he further added.

Remarking on the cooperation with opposition on this matter he said, all the political parties and stakeholders are on the same page on national issues and the present government will not compromise on the matter of blasphemy.

Our faith is not complete without having faith in Khatem-e-Nabuwat of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he added.