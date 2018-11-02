Share:

ISLAMABAD:- Former cricket great Waqar Younis Thursday said that he believes right-arm pacer Hassan Ali can become a very good fast bowler of the new ball. “Keeping in view the sort of pace and action which he currently has, it seems to me that soon Hassan Ali will start bowling outswinger,” said Waqar while commenting on Hassan Ali’s bowling during the first T20I against New Zealand. “Pakistan’s fast bowling history shows that all the great pacers started their international career with the old ball while bowling reverse swing. They were only given the new ball when their confidence was developed.