A rescue vehicle tows a boat on a trailer near floodwaters in Frejus after the River Argens burst it's banks following heavy rainfall .

Policemen speak with firefighters at Roquebrune-sur-Argens after River Argens burst it's banks following heavy rainfall .

Traffic travels through floodwaters at Roquebrune-sur-Argens after River Argens burst it's banks following heavy rainfall .

A policeman stands as waters from the River Argens flow across a road at Roquebrune-sur-Argens after it burst it's banks following heavy rainfall .