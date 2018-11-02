Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ahmed Hassan Mughal, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has called upon the IESCO to revise its policy for the installation and repair of commercial transformers as it was creating problems for traders.

He said as per prevailing policy of IESCO, if a commercial transformer in the market gets faulty, traders are required to get it repaired on a self-finance basis from designated vendors of IESCO, which was not justified. He was addressing a delegation of Traders Welfare Association, Jinnah Super Market, Islamabad that visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its President Malik Rab Nawaz. Rafat Farid Senior Vice President and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi Vice President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry were also present at the occasion.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that traders were paying electricity bills on commercial rates and IESCO should take responsibility of repairing the faulty transformers to facilitate them.

He said till the repair of a faulty transformer, IESCO should provide its replacement to ensure continuation of power supply in markets.

He said that Capital Development Authority has assigned the sanitation work to contractors, but the staff of contractors was not doing its job properly due to which the sanitation situation in markets was getting worse.

He demanded that Capital Development Authority should deploy its own sanitation staff in markets to ensure proper cleaning of markets.

He assured that Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry would fully cooperate with market associations in resolving key issues of traders. Rafat Farid Senior Vice President and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi Vice President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry emphasized that IESCO, Capital Development Authority, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and other departments should cooperate in addressing major issues of traders for smooth growth of business activities.

Speaking at the occasion, Malik Rab Nawaz, President and Abdul Rehman Secretary General, Traders Welfare Association, Jinnah Super Market, Islamabad said that prevailing policy of IESCO for repair of commercial transformers was problematic for traders and the company should arrange the repair of faulty commercial transformers to relieve the traders of this responsibility.

They said due to absence of rent control act in Islamabad, rent disputes of traders were on the rise and this issue has caused the vacation of 65 shops in Jinnah Super during the last 3 months.

They said that an amended bill of rent control act was presented in the national assembly during the tenure of previous government which could not be passed into law as yet. They called upon the current government to arrange the passage of the said bill from the parliament as soon as possible to settle this longstanding issue of traders once for all.

