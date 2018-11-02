Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Terming the current situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) serious and alarming, Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) on Thursday said that killings, arrests, forces operations and other oppressive measures have become a routine in the disputed region.

The JKNF spokesman said in a statement on Thursday that New Delhi cannot kill and crush the freedom sentiment of the people of Kashmir by using cruel methods rather it will further aggravate the situation and create more problems.

He expressed concern over the daily killings and said that unless New Delhi shuns its illogical policy of imperialism there can be no end to ongoing bloodshed.

The youngsters by sacrificing their lives only want to end the status quo and bring peace to the whole region by breaking the arrogance of India.

These youngsters have opted for gun only after India rejected every means to recognise the political rights of the people living in the disputed region.

Saluting the martyrs and paying them homage, the National Front spokesman said that our martyrs are the real torch bearers of the freedom struggle.

The National Front spokesman further said that New Delhi jailed leaders like JK National Front chairman Nayeem Khan to silent the voices of the people however credit goes to the younger generation which raised the vice far louder that it is now being heard in the whole world.

He said that if New Delhi is serious in peace and stability it must release all political prisoners like Nayeem Khan and take political measures to resolve the dispute so that people living in the south Asian region can live in peaceful conditions.

It is very unfortunate that New Delhi is not paying any heed to the people's sentiments and is continuously using its military to crush them.

Its military operations and so called searches have added a new chapter of tyranny in its history and every san person has come to know that it is India which is not showing any interest in resolving the long pending dispute.