SAN JOSÉ - Disgraced cycling great Lance Armstrong said he was looking forward to competing in a mountain bike race in Costa Rica . The 47-year-old is serving a lifetime ban from all sports that follow the World Anti-doping Agency’s (WADA) code after he was found to have doped during his seven-year reign as Tour de France champion, titles he has since been stripped of. The Costa Rican Conquistadores Route is held outside of UCI and WADA jurisdiction, allowing Armstrong to take part at the invitation of organizers. “We’ll see how it goes, it’s a very difficult race, we’ll go out and try to enjoy ourselves, live this adventure,” said the Texan. “I’ve been told La Ruta is very tough and I’m not at my best, as a professional cyclist, but I hope to enjoy it a lot and especially to make it to the end.”