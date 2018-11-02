Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Mirpurkhas Municipal Committee Chairman Farooque Jameel Durrani has said that we have decided to call the Notice Inviting Tenders (NITs) for development works of Rs 2 million in each ward of the union council after its approval from the Municipal Council to ensure providing facilities on priority basis to the citizens.

He expressed these views while talking to the media in his office here on Thursday. He further said that there was worst need of delivering to the citizens in condition of completion of development schemes and for this purpose.

He was approaching to all the councillors for getting their development schemes on priority basis of Rs2 million in each ward so that their schemes first might be approved from the council and its report will be furnish to secretary local government while then we call NIT for implementation on the development schemes in the interest of the masses.

However, he lamented that Municipal Officer Chief Shafique Ahmed Shah was not consulted with him on any issue and as he knew his intention in this regard, he issued a letter asking the councilors to submit their development schemes on priority basis of Rs1 million in each ward under the directives of Sindh water commission chairman.

He regretted that he was not informed regarding the letter of Sindh water commission chairman in this regard. He expressed that there were citizens’ expectation to develop schemes in the city and in this connection he was taking full interest to resolve the issues of the city by implementing on the development schemes.

He said that Rs1 million for each ward was very less and there was already available required funds for development schemes so he was making efforts to get development schemes of at least Rs2 million in each ward and discussing with the concerned officers and councilors and hope that very soon development schemes would be start in the city.