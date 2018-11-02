Share:

QUETTA - Provincial legislators on Thursday rejected the proposal of reducing provinces share in NFC Award by adjudicating it to be against the 1973 Constitution and the 18th Amendment. These views were expressed by lawmaker Nasrullah Khan Zahri in Balochistan Assembly’s session which was presided over by Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Musa Khel here on Thursday. Moving an adjournment motion regarding a proposal to reduce Balochistan’s shares in NFC award, MPA Nasrullah Khan Zahri said that the provincial government needs to take effective measures to overcome financial crisis.

The Opposition member Sana Baloch said that the Federal government could not reduce the shares of the provinces without suspending the Constitution.

Lawmakers also passed and adopted a resolution demanding Federal government to submit a reference in Supreme Court to review and revise the verdict given in Aasia Bibi case.

JUI’s MPA Malik Sikandar Advocate presented a resolution in the session regarding water scarcity in the provincial capital Quetta.

He debated that similar resolution was passed and adopted before also after carrying out long discussions in the House but not implemented.

The House again approved the resolution demanding assistance from the Federal government to resolve water shortage problem of Quetta city in particular and Balochistan province in general.

Later, the session was adjourned till November 3.