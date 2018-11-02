Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Parliamentary Committee on General Elections will hold its meeting on November 6 in the Parliament House.

According to National Assembly Secretariat, the meeting will elect its Chairman. The 30-member body include Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattack, Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mehmood, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, Minister for Information Fawad Ahmed, Minister Housing and works, Ch Tariq Bashir Cheema, Minister Science and Technology Azam Swati, and MNAs Malik Amir Dogar, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Akhtar Mengal, Amin Ul Haq, Ghous Baksh Mehr, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rana tanvir, Ahsan Iqbal, Murtaza Javed abbasi, rana sanaullah, Raja Prevaiz Ashraf, Syed khurshid Shah, Syed Navid Qamar, Ami Haider Azam Khan, and Abdul Wasy.

The committee also include Senators, Srafraz Ahmed Bugti, Nauman Wazir Khattack, Hidayat Ullah, Mir Hazir Khan Bazinjo, Asad Ali Khan Junejo, Usman Khan Kakar, Abdul rehman Malik, and Mualan Abdul Ghafoor Haidri.

In September, on the opposition’s demand to probe charges of rigging in the elections, the National Assembly passed a motion to constitute a Special Parliamentary Committee to finalise Terms of Reference (ToRs) and made recommendations to investigate the allegations of rigging in the general elections 2018.