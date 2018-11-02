Share:

Islamabad - International Standards Organisation certified National Highway Authority for its ISO 9001 certification in quality management system.

The certification is an acknowledgment that the authority is following the practices and its working is according to the international standards set by the ISO, a statement said.

The NHA had engaged a joint venture of Institution of Occupational Safety and Health and M/s Constec as consultants to implement the said standards in the authority before a formal audit was conducted by the ISO. The focal person for this project was Malik Saeed Ahmed who is the secretary of NHA’s executive board.

The standardisation provides guidance and tools for companies and organisations that want to ensure that their products and services consistently meet customer’s requirements, and that quality is consistently improved. It sets out the criteria for a quality management system and is the only standard that can be certified even without a requirement. It can be used by any organisation, large or small, regardless of its field of activity. Currently, there are over one million companies and organisations in over 170 countries that are ISO 9001 certified.

This standard is based on a number of quality management principles including a strong customer focus, motivation and implication of top management, the process approach and continual improvement.

The formal announcement in this regard will be made in a ceremony, which is going to be held on Monday at NHA headquarters while the State Minister for Communications Murad Saeed would attend the event as a chief guest.