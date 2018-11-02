Share:

GUJRANWALA - A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) held the superintendent of DHQ hospital Narowal red-handed while receiving bribe from a citizen.

It was reported told that a citizen, Abdul Sattar, gave application to the ACE that the superintendent of DHQ hospital Narowal Malik Tufail is demanding bribe for issuing him a medical certificate.

On the directions of higher authorities, an ACE team conducted a raid and held the said accused while receiving Rs5000 as bribe from the citizen.

SUICIDE ATTEMPTS

Three persons including two women tried to commit suicide over domestic issues here in different areas.

It was reported that Raqia, a resident of Malahi Chowk, quarrelled with her husband and swallowed poisonous pills. Amna, a resident of Noshera Sansi and Dilawar resident of Sheranwala also tried to commit suicide by swallowing poisonous pills. All the three persons were shifted to DHQ hospital for medical treatment.