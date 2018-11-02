Share:

ISLAMABAD - Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Thursday decreased price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs 15 per kilogramme for the month of November.

Ogra’s decision of slashing the LPG price will reduce the cost of 11.8kg domestic cylinder by Rs 177. Ogra notifies domestically produced LPG’s maximum producers’ price, margins of marketing and distribution companies and consumer prices.

According to the notification issued here by OGRA, the producers’ price of LPG (propane 40 percent and butane 60 percent) has been determined at 69634.05 per metric ton (MT). This producers’ price included excise duty of Rs85/M.Ton while excluding Petroleum Levy. And under this head, the producer price of 11.8kg cylinder has been worked out at Rs 821.68.

Marketing/distribution margin has been set at Rs35000 per MT and Rs 413 per 11.8 kg cylinder while a Petroleum Levy of Rs 4669 per MT will be also charged which will be Rs55.09 for 11.8kg cylinder.

The final LPG price for consumers is Rs 127884.57 per MT or Rs 1509.03 per 11.8 kg cylinder.

Following the price reduction as per notification of the authority, All Pakistan LPG Distributors Association announced that domestic cylinder would be sold at Rs 1509 instead of Rs 1673 and commercial cylinder would be available at Rs 5805 instead of Rs 6478 across the country.

Describing the price slash ‘significant,’ Chairman All Pakistan LPG Distributors Association Irfan Khokhar said downward revision in rates of LPG was possible due to prudent policies of the present government.

He expressed confidence that this winter consumers would get uninterrupted supply of LPG especially in far flung areas at controlled rates.

He appreciated the government for effectively tackling the ‘mafia’, which had been making money by black-marketing the commodity in peak winter season. The chairman warned that strict action would be taken against those distributors, who would be found involved in black-marketing and selling the commodity in violation of the notified rates.