SADIQABAD - The holding of open courts will be ensured to provide speedy and cheap justice to the common man, said ASP Dr Hafizur Rehman Bugti.

Talking to media here, he added that citizens would be awarded for tipping off police about the whereabouts of the criminals. "Outlaws do not deserve any leniency, and will be dealt with sternly," he stated.

The ASP underscored the role of media for crime eradication. He said that the local journalist community was playing a significant role in curbing crimes. He also warned stern action against the black sheep in police department. It is to be noted that this was the ASP's first press conference after his posting in Sadiqabad.

Drivers fined for traffic rules violations

Motorway Police Beat-24 fined a number of drivers for not wearing seatbelts and other traffic law violations here the other day.

According to official sources, a campaign was launched against the traffic law violators on the orders of IG Motorway Police A. D. Khwaja, DIG Motorways Arsalan Malik, and SP Motorways Ch Atta. During the campaign, the motorway police officials fined several drivers for not wearing seatbelts and other violations of traffic rules.

On the occasion, DSP Furasat Ali Bhundar told the media that mobile phone usage while driving could cause accidents. He added that an accident could be fatal if the seatbelt was not worn. "Accidents can be avoided by adhering to the principles of motorways," he pointed out.

Traffic mess irks citizens

Citizens are irked by traffic mess in the city. They cannot reach their destinations in time as the city roads depict the look of lawlessness. A survey report reveals that the traffic police personnel do not perform their duty with honesty. Instead of ensuing smooth flow of traffic, they remain busy filling their pockets with the money they receive in form bribe. Heavy traffic plies the city roads, causing the thoroughfares jammed for hours. Students are the worst victim of traffic jams as they cannot reach schools and colleges on time.

Locals including Mian Sharif, Rana Mazhar, Mian Masood, Khalid Mehmood, Farooq Ahmed, and Ch Asim demanded that the traffic police take steps for a solution to increasing traffic problems in the city.