Islamabad - Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan Air Force being the largest aviation organisation in the country was working to build an aviation hub which would provide profitable solutions to national and foreign investors.

While addressing an international seminar on ‘Pakistan: The Future Regional Aviation Hub’ held under the PAF auspices here at the Air Headquarters, the Air Chief expressed his confidence that this initiative would prove beneficial for the aviation industry of Pakistan.

Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood delivered opening address at the occasion while Shafqat Mahmood, federal minister for federal education and professional training and Dr Ishrat Hussain, advisor to the prime minister for institutional reforms and austerity, were the key note speakers at the seminar.

Speakers from aviation and aerospace industries of aviation authorities of China and Turkey delivered lectures/presentations to share their views on contemporary issues related to aviation during the seminar.

The fundamental purpose of the interactive seminar was to envisage engaging complete spectrum of aviation industry i.e. military and civil aviation regulators, operators, and academic institutions to discuss the opportunities arising for national aviation industry in the wake of CPEC and BRI.

Senior serving and retired PAF officers, Pakistan-based foreign defence/air attaches and select academia notables from various educational institutions attended the seminar.