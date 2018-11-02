Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani Thursday congratulated Azhar Ali on a successful one-day international career in which he scored 1,845 runs at an average of 36.9 with the help of three centuries and 12 half-centuries.

“Azhar performed admirably for Pakistan in the ODI format. He captained in a time of transition for the national team and did well both as a leader and batsman,” he said. “Azhar remains an integral part of Pakistan’s Test team and his decision to quit the ODI format will help him fully concentrate on the longest format and I am confident that he will continue to serve the team with distinction,” added Mani.