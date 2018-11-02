Share:

LAHORE - The petrol shortage was seen in some areas of the provincial capital where a number of petrol pumps were closed. However, the majority of the petrol pumps were selling petroleum products in a smooth way and no rush of customers and long queues were seen there.

Motorists in Cantt area, Mughalpura, DHA, Nawan Pul and Laal Pul areas reportedly faced shortage of petrol after some filling stations could not get timely supplies from Karachi due to road blockade and train service suspension by the religious protesters. The closed petrol pumps created shortage in those areas causing commuters to face hardships. Hundreds of cars and motorcycles were lined outside those fuel stations where petrol was available.

Petrol pump owners laid the blame on protesters, claiming that there was shortage of the fuel due to blockade of roads curtailing the supply. The city consumes around 1.8 million litres of petrol daily through almost 300 pumps operated by the Pakistan State Oil and other private companies.