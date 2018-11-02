Share:

Laptops scheme of PM and CM are being distributed to a fixed criteria of CGPA. Students whose CGPA cover this criteria will get laptop from P.M and C.M laptop scheme, but what about those students who have poor educational background, such as students from remote area, whose educational background is weak then the students who completed their matriculation and 2nd year in city schools or college. The students from poor educational background are completely deprived of these schemes, I am a student in Turbat university, Baluchistan, I have remained deprived of this scheme, I request the government of Baluchistan to do a way so that equal distribution of laptops to be maintained in these scheme, so that students from poor educational background could also get benefit from these schemes.

DURJAN HABIB,

Turbat, October 20.