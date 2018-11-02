Share:

LAHORE - Passengers were stranded at the Lahore Railway Station late Wednesday night and Thursday, as the whole railway service was disrupted due to the protests of Tehrike Labbik, blocking the rail tracks in different cities.

Presently the train service on different routes is almost suspended while on some other routes almost all trains are late by several hours.

Railways officials said that trains operation is continuing with some changes in routes, despite security situation in several regions of the country. Pakistan Railways spokesperson said on Thursday that trains of two divisions -- Lahore and Rawalpindi -- were being operated via substitute routes.

However, trains arrival and departure between Kot Lakhpat and Karachi were being made according to the schedule and trains from Karachi were being departed under the given timetable.

The spokesperson said that Business Train and Karachi Express left Lahore from Kot Lakhpat railway station for Karachi. Trains running between Karachi and Lahore via Faisalabad would be operated from Faisalabad while those running between Lahore and Karachi were being operated via Kundian, Sargodha and Lalamusa.

As soon as the situation gets better, trains would be operated through normal routes, the spokesman concluded.

Meanwhile, partial markets closure was witnessed in provincial capital not to express solidarity with the protesters of a religious party rather to avoid any violence from them, as several major retail markets remained open on Thursday, however, a large number of wholesale markets were closed.

However, even the markets which were open also wore a deserted look as the people preferred to stay at home after the panic created by the protesters.

A survey of different markets of the city showed that Montgomery Road, Beadon Road, Hall Road and most of the shops on The Mall remained open. The Liberty Market remained closed but other markets at Gulberg were open. There was a complete shutdown on Queens Road, Azam Cloth Market and Pakistan Cloth Market. Shah Alam Market was also closed. McLeod Road Auto Market was partially closed. Most of the shops at Anarkali were closed.

The Brandeth Road Market that supplies machinery parts and tools to the industry was fully open. Akberi Mandi, which is the main wholesale commodity market of the city, was also open. The Badami Bagh Market, dominated by auto-parts suppliers, was also open. Many shopkeepers were confused to open the shops or not.

Major markets which remained open on Thursday included Anarkali Bazaar, Neela Gunbad cycle market, Mall Road, Urdu Bazar, Shah Alam Market, Ichra, Mozang, Gulberg main market and Township bazaar. While Brandreth road market, Loha market, Mcload Road markets, Montgomery Road, Circle Road, Akbari Mandi and Azam Cloth markets remained closed. Some markets and bazaars also had shown mixed reaction, which were partially open and partially closed.