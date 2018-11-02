Share:

KAMALIA - A PML-N leader said that the PTI government had promised to improve living standards of the people, but failed to full the promise.

Talking to media here, Abid Chaudhry said that unemployment and lawlessness were increasing in the country.

He added all the development projects had been stopped and their expenses were constantly increasing.

"Commerce, trade, industrial, and economic circles are frozen. A large number of people are losing jobs."

He stated that the government would soon complete its 100 days, but no progress was shown on formation of Southern Punjab province."

He expressed that the PTI government had given people nothing but grievances. He added that the PTI government had made hollow claims to solve problems.