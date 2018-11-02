Share:

QUETTA:- A woman gave birth to quintuplets at a private hospital in the City on Wednesday night, with the medical staff confirming the mother, her new-born children to be in a healthy and stable condition. According to reports, Dr Shameem of the hospital facility had revealed that the woman was brought under an emergency from the suburbs of the Balochistan capital after which she had immediately given birth to the quintuplets. The doctor further revealed that of the five children born through normal delivery, three were girls while two were boys.–INP

The woman and her husband Abdul Haq Achakzai are now parents to nine children altogether with the father expressing his delight at the birth of his children.