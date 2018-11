Share:

SARGODHA: A Rangers Havildar, who died in the line of duty, laid to rest in his ancestral cemetery at Aqil Shah village of Sargodha district with full respect on Thursday. Havildar Ghulam Dastgeer Qureshi died of cardiac arrest in the line of duty at Sialkot border. Deputy Superintendent Rangers Faiz Sultan, other staff, and a large number of locals participated in his funeral prayers. A contingent of Rangers saluted the deceased, and placed floral wreath on his grave.–Staff Reporter