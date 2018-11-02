Share:

A review petition was moved to the Supreme Court on Thursday challenging the acquittal of Christian woman Asia Bibi in blasphemy case, and seeking directives for the government authorities to put her name on Exit Control List. Qari Muhammad Salam, the complainant of the case, who is resident of Nankana Sahib district, moved the review petition to the SC Lahore registry, through his counsel Azhar Siddique and Ghulam Mustafa Chaudhary. On Wednesday, a three-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel allowed Aasia Bibi’s appeal against death sentence. Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar while announcing the judgment had said: “The appeal is allowed. She has been acquitted. The judgment of the high court as well as trial court is reversed. Her conviction is set aside.