Share:

ZHUHAI - American number three Madison Keys said she has no doubt Serena Williams can equal the record of 24 Grand Slam titles despite her stormy defeat in the US Open final. Keys said Williams, who argued furiously with the umpire during her shock loss to Naomi Osaka in New York, certainly had Margaret Court’s all-time mark as a target. Williams, 37, returned from giving birth to her first child in September last year to reach the Wimbledon and US Open finals, but suffered upset losses in both to leave her stuck on 23 major wins. “I definitely think she can do it, and I definitely think it’s something that she thinks about,” Keys told AFP at the WTA Elite Trophy at Zhuhai in China. “I think she wants it and I think when Serena puts her mind to something, it usually happens,” she added.