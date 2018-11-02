Share:

LAHORE - The tentative law and order situation in the country, coupled with the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China kept stock investors subdued as they awaited some critical news. Investor sentiments were still optimistic as the market closed on a positive note, adding 67 points (or +0.16 percent) to close at 41,716 points.

Textile sector dominated investor interest, adding 36pts to the index, with 23.3m in traded volumes. On the other end, commercial banks and E&Ps restricted the index, chipping away 87pts, cumulatively.

Investor participation was limited as traded volumes fell 14 percent to 245m, while traded value fell 13 percent to $74m. World call Telecom Limited (WTL) announced its 3Q2018 results, posting EPS of Re0.3 vs LPS of Re0.15 in the same period last year. This was due to a 68 percent YoY rise in sales, a 3.5x increase in other income and a tax reversal..