SAN FRANCISCO:- A cancer-stricken groundskeeper has accepted a slashed award in a landmark trial focused on weed-killer Roundup, setting the stage for an appeal by maker Monsanto. Judge Suzanne Bolanos last week denied Monsanto’s request for a new trial but cut the $289 million damages award to $78 million to comply with the law regarding how punitive damages awards must be calculated. In her ruling, Bolanos gave Johnson the choice of accepting the lessened damages award or triggering a new trial focused on what Monsanto should pay in the case.–AFP

An October 26 notice of acceptance of the judge’s decision was filed on Johnson’s behalf.

