Rawalpindi - An operator of Adiala Jail was held for providing heroin to an inmate inside the Public Call Office (PCO) in prison, official sources disclosed to The Nation on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Akhzar Riaz, who is employed in the jail’s PCO as system operator, they added. A case has been registered under section 9B CNSA against the accused with Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni.

According to sources, the jail authorities have received information that the system operator Akhzar Riaz is allegedly involved in smuggling narcotics inside the jail. On this, the authorities have put a close watch on the operator.

On October 31, the sources said, an inmate identified as Muhammad Shakil had come in the PCO to meet the operator. Shakil was arrested and searched by jail authorities upon his return during which 210 grams of heroin was recovered from his pockets. Sources said Shakil was convicted in drug smuggling by an ANF court.

They said Akhzar was also taken into custody who during investigation confessed that a person named Amir had given him heroin on Gate Number 1 of the Jail. He told investigators that he managed to smuggle the heroin inside the jail by hiding it in his long boots. Police held the accused and registered a case against him. Further investigation is underway. Superintendent Adiala Jail was not available for his comments.

On the other hand, a man was killed while another got injured during a firing incident outside Benazir Bhutto Hospital. The deceased and injured were moved to BBH for autopsy and medical treatment. A police officer told media that a clash occurred between two groups outside the hospital on some domestic dispute. A group opened firing on their opponents during which a man was killed on the spot and the other was critically injured. The names of the victims could not be ascertained by police, he said. SHO PS Waris Khan inspected the crime scene and collected evidence. A case was registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he said.