Rawalpindi - Police on Thursday have booked as many as 120 activists of Tehreek Labbaik Yar Rasool Allah (TLYR) for carrying out a rally, blocking road and violating section 144 imposed by the Punjab government.

The case was registered with Police Station (PS) Taxila under sections 341/188/147/148 of PPC on plaintiff of a constable. However, no arrest was made so far.

According to details, a constable of PS Taxila submitted a plaintiff stating the TLYR held a protest rally to condemn the verdict of Supreme Court of Pakistan of dropping blasphemy charges against Asia Bibi, a Christian lady.

The protestors numbering over 120 appeared from New City Phase 1 and blocked GT Road for traffic. The protestors were carrying sticks, rods and hockeys. The rally was being led by Pir Mubarak Shah, Ameer TLP, Habib Ur Rehman, Mufti Kamran, Mufti Arif, Qari Tahir, Nauman Qadri,Allama Abid Rizvi, Qurban Ali Khan, Qazi Ijaz Ahmed and Muhammad Aslam, who posed hardships for commuters. He requested police to register a case against the accused. Police lodged a case and began investigation.

Meanwhile, the traders observed partial strike in the city and cantonment areas to express solidarity with the religious parties.

In Saddar, traders closed shopping plazas and shops while some remained open. Talking to reporters, Zafar Qadri, Traders Association Cantonment General secretary, said that the traders stood with the religious parties on the issue of Supreme Court of Pakistan’s decision of acquitting Asia Bibi, a blasphemy convicted Christian woman.

He said that some shops remained open as they did not receive the request of the traders association on Wednesday night. He said that the shopkeepers also went to Faizabad to express solidarity with the religious parties.

On the other hand, City Traders association spokesman Naveed Kanwal said that the traders would not allow the government to take any action against the demonstrators. He claimed that the city traders observed complete strike.

Punjab government sent letter to district government about the imposition of section 144 in all the districts of Province from October 31 to November 10 prohibiting assembly of five person or more, holding rallies, carrying and display of all kinds of arms, use of loud speaker and delivering provocative speeches intend to incite any person to resort to any unlawful action.

While defying section 144, the joint action committee of traders, in a meeting, also announced to observe complete shutter down strike in Cantonment.

Verbal clashes could also be witnessed between the activists of TLYR and the public over closure of roads. Many rallies of activists of religious parties arrived in Rawalpindi.

The traffic wardens failed to provide alternate roads to the motorists. On several roads, a number of ambulances transporting patients also got stuck in the massive traffic rush. These ambulances were stuck on Murree Road near Waris Khan, Shamsabad Double Road, Liaquat Bagh, and Committee Chowk.

In some areas the violent protestors reportedly torched motorcycles and vehicles.

The commuters and pedestrians also faced difficulties due to road blockage.

The schedule of trains was also disrupted in the division. Protestors of TLYR had blocked rail track between Rawalpindi and Jhelum blocking rail traffic.

Upon this, SP Railways dispatched a police team to disperse the protestors from rail track.